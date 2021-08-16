Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection to an ongoing sexual attack of a 15 year old girl

Officers were called after girl was sexually assaulted on Monday, 19 July, by the River Mole, near Tilt Road Cemetery in Cobham.

The incident occurred between 1pm and 2.45pm and involved the suspect following the victim to the river, touching her bum and touching himself.

An e-fit has been produced of the suspect, and now police need your help to identify him.

The suspect is described as a white man, with short grey hair, around 6ft tall and between 50 and 60 years of age. He has a skinny build and spoke with what sounded like a London accent.

He was wearing white trainers, a grey Lacoste t-shirt and had on a black Nike backpack.

It is believed that two separate dog walkers may have witnessed the incident and police would like to speak to them as they may be able to help. The female dog walker is described as in her thirties and walking a small dog like a chihuahua and the male dog walker is described as middle aged with a large shaggy dog that looked like a Hovawart.

If you think you may be the dog walkers described, or can identify the man in the e-fit, please contact Surrey Police quoting crime reference number PR/45210076571 online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or phoning 101.

You can also phone independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.