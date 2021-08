Information is sought to help locate a Canterbury man who has been reported missing.

Daniel Venes was last seen in the College Road area of Margate at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August 2021.

The 31-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short, dark hair.

He also has a short beard and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1230.