Police want names after scumbags steal handbag from Folkestone

Images have been released of two men who may have important information about the theft of a handbag in Folkestone. The incident happened in Sandgate Road, Folkestone on Wednesday 28 July 2021.

A handbag was reportedly stolen from a woman and her card used at a shop in Lower Sandgate Road.

Anyone who may be able to assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136474/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.