Kent Police was called to a report of a collision between a motorbike and lorry near Woodchurch

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a 61-year-old man who had been riding the motorbike was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is reported that the motorcyclist was riding a red Ducati and was the first of four in a convoy travelling east along the B2067 towards Kenardington when the motorbike collided with the white flatbed Man recovery lorry shortly after 8am on Sunday 15 August 2021

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has dashcam footage which may assist, to contact them.

Officers would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white Honda car which was seen in the area, who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting reference DS/SW/0821/21.