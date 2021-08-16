Police have charged a man with the murder of a 76-year-old woman in Notting Hill

A man has been charged with the murder of a 76-year-old woman in Notting Hill.

Aaron Cook, 23 of St Luke’s Road, W11, has been charged with the murder of Bella Nicandro

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court this afternoon on Monday, 16 August. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 18 August.

Police were called at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, 14 August to reports of a disturbance in St Luke’s Road, W11.

Bella was found inside an address suffering stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, in charge of policing in Kensington and Chelsea, said: “I know the death of Bella Nicandro will have caused a great deal of shock and distress for the local community in Notting Hill.

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols during the next few days to provide a reassuring presence. Anyone who has any concerns or wants to talk to the police should approach one of the officers or ring 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“My thoughts are with Bella’s family at this difficult time.”