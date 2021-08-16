Afghanistan BREAKING Islamabad

SAS sends two planes out to evacuate Danes trapped in Afghanistan

After cancelling and delaying the original departure of 10:00am on Monday morning, SAS is now active with as many as two planes, which are on their way from Copenhagen to Islamabad.
Right now, two Airbus A320s have taken off from Copenhagen Airport and are headed for Islamabad.