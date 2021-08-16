Arcade winnings reported stolen from a woman in Leysdown has led to a man being charged with robbery

William Smith, 27, of Beechwood Drive, Meopham, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place on Tuesday 3 August 2021.

He was charged following an incident on Wednesday 2 June where a woman reported being threatened by a man in Leysdown Road at around 3.20pm after he had seen her win a large quantity of money from an arcade machine.

The man is alleged to have threatened the 19-year-old victim with a knife, before they got into an altercation and she was pushed to the floor and her purse stolen by the man before he ran from the scene.

Following a search warrant Mr Smith was arrested at an address in Shoreham on Monday 2 August.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 August 2021 where he was remanded to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 31 August.