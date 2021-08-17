BARNES BREAKING LONDON MISSING PUTNEY

Paul Conte is missing he comes from Putney he’s been missing for the past two days

Police and Paul family are concerned that he is missing
Paul has not been seen by anyone since approx 1am on Sunday 15th August 2021
He was last seen in #Barnes, SW13, possibly in the Barnes Common area of London.
Please contact the Met Police on 101 Quote – 21MIS024783