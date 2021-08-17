Police and Paul family are concerned that he is missing
Paul has not been seen by anyone since approx 1am on Sunday 15th August 2021
He was last seen in #Barnes, SW13, possibly in the Barnes Common area of London.
Please contact the Met Police on 101 Quote – 21MIS024783
Paul Conte is missing he comes from Putney he’s been missing for the past two days
