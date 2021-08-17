Teenager stabbed in the stomach in broad day light robbery in Chatham for his mobile and wallet

Witnesses are sought after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Chatham.

The teenager was walking along a footpath, known as ‘The Trails’, off Albany Road, when at around 11.30am on Friday 13 August he was alleged to have been approached by a man who demanded he hand over his phone and wallet.

The victim refused and the offender, who is not known to the teenager, is then reported to have used a knife to inflict four stab wounds to the victim’s stomach before he ran from the scene.

Following the incident the teenager called 999 and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

The offender is described as white, aged 40 to 45 years old, and approximately five feet 10 inches tall. He is of slim build, with dark curly hair, brown eyes and a beard.

He had an unkept appearance with his dark clothing also appearing dirty.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or believes they have information relating to the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/147716/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete their online form.