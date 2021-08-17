Kent Police was called and it was reported that a house in the Knott’s Lane area had been burgled

on the morning of Saturday 14 August 2021, The house had been broken into via a side gate and a sash window sometime before 4am that morning and a bike and bank cards were taken.

Officers are investigating and have released an image of the distinctive bike, which is a Bianchi road bike with dropped handlebars and black wheels with ‘Zipp’ written on them.

Anyone who has seen or been offered the bike for sale, or who has information, dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist the investigation, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/148107/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.