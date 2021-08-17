Police are appealing for information to help them gather more details about a child who was murdered in Huddersfield

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who knew or can give them information about Sebastian Kalinowski aged 15 from Poland who was living in Huddersfield when he died on Friday August 13. Officers are keen to build a picture of the young man who had been in the UK for a limited amount of time, spoke limited English, and apparently had limited social contacts. Agnieszka Kalinowska aged 34 of Leeds Road Huddersfield and Andrezej Latoszewski 37 of Leeds Road were due to appear before Leeds Magistrates on Monday 16 August charged with his murder. Police were called to an address on Leeds Road on Friday August 13 by the ambulance service after Sebastian was found unconscious there. The teenager was given medical treatment but sadly passed away. Examinations showed he had a number of physical injuries and, a result of enquiries, officers arrested both persons who were charged in the early hours of this morning. Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to develop a number of enquiries into the death of Sebastian and this is very much a murder investigation. “As a man and woman have been charged we are limited in what we can say to ensure the integrity of the court process, but I am very much appealing for information about Sebastian to help us build a picture of him, his movements and lifestyle “We are in contact with his family in Poland and know he had only been in England for a short amount of time and spoke limited English. “He was enrolled at North Huddersfield Trust School at Fartown school and I would appreciate information from anyone who perhaps knew him at school and can tell us more about him. “Anyone who can assist our enquiries or has information about Sebastian’s murder is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13210409705”.
Police are appealing for information to help them gather more details about a child who was murdered in Huddersfield
