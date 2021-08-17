Police are today urging people to check their cars after the increase of Catalytic Converter Thefts across Havant and Denville’s area.

Honda’s seem to be the choice of thefts of Catalytic Converter Thefts, so please have a quick check if you drive a Honda.

The increase in thefts come after previous metals within the device soared as lockdown hit the country, the converters can be sold anywhere from £50-£400 depending on vehicle type and metals they contain.

Devices can be fitted to the vehicle to stop the catalytic converters from being stolen.

Anyone with information relating to the thefts of catalytic converters is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary via 101.