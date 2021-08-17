A Gosport Police Community Support Officer has gained the backing of local youths and community after having a kick around on Newtown Park highlighting the importance of building relationships with the youth of today

A Gosport Police Community Support Officer has gained the backing of local youths and the community after having a kick around on Newtown Park highlighting the importance of building relationships with the youth of today.
Not always are officers set on enforcement mode but at times some officers go that little bit further which needs to happen more and their efforts be highlighted, Community police described “at its best”!
Hats off to this officer and may many follow in your path.
Gosport Police PCSO said: “A big ‘Thank You’ to the children at Newtown Park for letting me have a kick about with them on Thursday. In doing so, they also let me prove the old adage… you never lose it… particularly if you never had it in the first place.”