Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Thanet

At 1.40pm on Monday 16 August 2021, a white DAF skip loader truck was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 3008. The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A229 Thanet Way, near St Nicholas-at-Wade.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 50s, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

They would also like to obtain dashcam footage that shows the truck or the car prior to and in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting reference quoting reference MM/DC/083/21.

You can also email investigators here