Help find Peter Wedge the Herne Bay man has been reported missing again

Peter Wedge was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of the town at around 11.30pm on Monday 16 August 2021.

The 61-year-old, who is from the Herne Bay area, is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and with short grey hair.

He is reported to have been wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers when last seen and was carrying a black cap and coat.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting 17-0013.