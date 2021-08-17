Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a person stuck in mud on the bank of the River Medway, near High Street, Aylesford

Two fire engines attended, as well as the water safety unit. Crews wearing dry suits used line rescue equipment to lift the man to safety. The casualty was left in the care of SECAmb. Following the incident, crews are reminding people to be careful in muddy areas, as it’s easy to become stuck. You should always take a mobile phone out with you, so that you can call for help if you’re in an emergency. It’s also best to be aware of tide times at rivers and when by the coast.