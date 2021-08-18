Police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight after the theft of a car in Portsmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was stolen from outside of a property on Winter Road.

Sometime between 11pm last night (Monday 16 August) and 7.40am this morning (Tuesday 17 August), the key to the vehicle, a white Audi A5 convertible with a registration of W4KKE , was taken from inside the property and the car was then driven away.

The victim’s van had also been broken into and two further sets of keys were taken.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight or has any information that may assist our enquiries.

Perhaps you have seen the Audi in question driving away from the area? Or maybe you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dash Cam footage from the area that may help the police investigation?

If you have any information, please contact 101 or go online and complete the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-