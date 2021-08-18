Lifeboat launched to stricken speedboat in Poole

Poole lifeboat was requested to launch just before 5pm (Monday August 16) to a report of a 15ft speedboat that had broken down, somewhere off Sandbanks.

The lifeboat found the stricken vessel with six people on-board some 1.5 miles east of the harbour, the people on-board had tried to deploy their anchor but the area that they found themselves in was too deep, however they did manage to pick up and secure themselves to a marker buoy.

Conditions in the harbour were fresh, there was a fair chop and offshore WNW wind that was blowing 3-4.

Once on scene, a crew member was transferred across, they checked that everyone was ok, which they were.

The vessel had encountered a mechanical problem, so a tow line was attached and the lifeboat volunteers, brought the speedboat back through the harbour to Poole Quay Boat Haven.

Once back along safely the lifeboat returned to station, after refuelling and a washdown it was ready for service just before 7pm.

This was the 90th call out for the volunteers at Poole Lifeboat Station.