Two jailed after drug dealing across Norfolk

Dean Enifer, aged 43 and of Lamberts Close in Weasenham, and Peter McKenna, aged 30 and of Cliff Parade in Hunstanton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday 13 August 2021, after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.



Enifer was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, whilst McKenna was jailed for seven years and 10 months.

Enifer and McKenna were arrested at their home addresses in January 2021 following an investigation which established they were using encrypted mobile phones to supply large amounts of cocaine in Norfolk between April 2020 and January 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Pereira said: “This sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate drug dealing in Norfolk. It can have a detrimental impact on our local communities, and we will continue to target those involved in drug related criminality.”