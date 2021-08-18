Officers who were responding to reports of a drink driving incident in Eastleigh have arrested a man.

It was reported that a man entered a vehicle holding a bottle of whiskey, before driving away on Rowe Way at around 8.15am on Saturday 14 August.

Officers located the vehicle at the roundabout of Junction 5 on the M27, stopping it on Stoneham Way, Southampton.

The vehicle was searched and a quantity of Class B drugs were located and seized. The driver was breathalysed and a drugs wipe taken, while the passenger was also searched.

A 21-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He was released under investigation.

While a 25-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug. He was later released and no further action taken.