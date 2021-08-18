Man who evaded Police for nearly two years is jailed

Man wanted for two years receives prison sentence

29 year-old James Sebastion Thomas of Hembridge Road, Selby deliberately evaded police for almost two years before he was jailed.

At York Crown Court he was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and failure to surrender to bail.

He was given a prison sentence of 2 years 10 months and a 10 year restraining order to protect his victim who he brutally attacked in 2018, causing severe swelling and bruising to the side of her face.