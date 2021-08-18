Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Leeds have renewed their appeal for information to trace her husband after he was seen in Aberdeen

Mark Barrott, aged 54, is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife Eileen Barrott, aged 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have been working with colleagues from Police Scotland to trace Mr Barrott after it was established that he had travelled to Edinburgh from Leeds by train on Sunday.

Further enquiries have shown he subsequently caught a train to Aberdeen and was last sighted on CCTV in Huntly Street in the city centre at 9.16pm on Sunday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Officers are still appealing to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB – which is believed to have been left somewhere in Leeds prior to him taking the train to Scotland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554.