Detectives investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Kingston have released an image of a man they are keen to identify

On Friday, 7 May at approximately 4.40pm the victim, a 21-year-old woman, boarded the route 418 bus in Kingston heading towards Epsom.

She sat down in the row of seats behind the exit doors by a window.

A short time after sitting down, a man boarded the bus. He asked to sit next to the victim and she indicated that this would be ok.

The man then put his hand on and started to touch her inappropriately on her leg.

The victim stood up and moved, telling the suspect to stop touching her.

Another passenger informed the bus driver who removed the suspect from the bus.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall said: “If you recognise this man or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police right away. It is vital we identify him. No piece of information is insignificant and could help us in our investigation.”

Anyone who can identify him is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 referencing CAD 1209/17AUG.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.