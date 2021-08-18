Police investigating an assault at Burton-on-Trent railway station have released a CCTV image of a person of interest

Just after 10am on Wednesday 14 July, a man was asked by a member of rail staff to exit the station’s female toilets.

The man responded by threatening the staff member before assaulting him.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 167 of 14/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.