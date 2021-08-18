An 11 Year Old Girl is in hospital in Darlington after she was shot with what is believed to be a BB Pellet gun

The incident took place in the Derwent Street area of Darlington yesterday evening whilst she was playing out with friends.

Her father described her injuries as serious on social media and said “My daughter is 11 last night she was shot in the back with some sort of gas powered gun with a bb and she’s in hospital with a bb stuck in her lung. She might need to go to the rvi for surgery”

Durham Police have confirmed the situation and say that she had been shot twice, once in her back and once in her leg and say an investigation has been launched.

In a statement, Durham Constabulary spokesperson confirmed the following

“Police attended Derwent Street, in Darlington, at around 6.50pm yesterday (August 15) following reports that a young girl had been shot with what is believed to be a pellet gun.

The 11-year-old had been shot twice – once in the back and once on her leg – and was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers have launched an investigation to trace the suspect, which includes reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries”.

Sergeant James Woodcock, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident for all involved and we will be increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“If anyone has any information that could help our investigation then please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 327 of August 15, or report it via our website using the 101 Live Chat, https://bit.ly/3iL69jb

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website crimestoppers-uk.org