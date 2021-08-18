Three fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. Two casualties were passed into the care of SECAmb after suffering from smoke inhalation. It’s believed the fire was caused accidentally, due to faulty electrical appliance.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a bedroom fire at a house in Upper Fant Road, Maidstone
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
