Met Police dog handler rammed by silver BMW in east London an imitation firearm has also recovered

Two people have been arrested by officers from the Met Police in east London after a police car was rammed by a vehicle attempting to escape from Police.

Officers from the Met’s Traffic Command went to the aid of two colleagues after their vehicle was rammed by a silver BMW on Tuesday (August 17).

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport division said the BMW, had been travelling in the Redbridge area and into Essex. The car was also suspected of bearing false number plates.

Police further revealed that two people had been arrested and an imitation firearm was also recovered after a search of the vehicle on Tuesday.