Police find body thought to be that of missing Putney man 21-year-old Paul Conte

Police were appealing for information concerning the whereabouts of 21-year-old Paul Conte who was missing from the Barnes area since 12.40am on Sunday, 15 August.

At 7.07am on Wednesday, 18 August, police were called to reports of a body seen in the River Thames at Putney Bridge.

The Met’s Marine Policing Unit attended and recovered the body of a man from the water.

Although formal identification awaits, police believe that the deceased is Paul Conte.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

His next of kin has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Paul had not been seen since he left a party in Ferry Road, Barnes, SW13 in the early hours of Sunday, 15 August.