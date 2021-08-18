Police have safely detained a man in Brighton after reports of a man with a knife

Police have safely detained a man following an incident in Queens Road, Brighton this morning (18 August).

It follows a report of a man in distress and in possession of a knife – which was recovered by officers – about 11.36am.

A 35-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in public and remains in police custody at this stage.

There is no threat to the wider community, and we’d like to thank the public for their concern.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 484 of 18/08.