Air ambulance called following serious life changing incident in Lewisham

Emergency services have been called to Lewisham Road in Lewisham this afternoon after is understood a person has been hit by an HGV.

Doctors from the London ambulance have also been scrambled to the incident.

The life saving helicopter landed in a nearby grass area near to the location of the ongoing incident.

A road closure been put in place in both directions and Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes.

The condition of the person involved

is not currently known but understood to be life changing.

The Met police have been approached for further comment