Police were called at approximately 1.41pm on Wednesday, 18 August to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Lewisham High Street.

Officers, London Ambulance Service, London Air Ambulance, and London Fire Brigade attended.

A man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.