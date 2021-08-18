Murder suicide Investigation launched in West Mercia

David Louden (39) and his three year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on Friday 13 August 2021. At the time the deaths were treated as unexplained and investigation was launched into the circumstances.

West Mercia Police, are now treating the death of Harrison as a suspected murder and the death of David as a suspected suicide. Post mortems have now taken place and the investigation team, in conjunction with the Coroner, are satisfied that no other parties were involved.

Safeguarding reviews are now underway and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation.

“This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison’s family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time.”