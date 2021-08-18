Members of the public are being asked to help find a pensioner missing from Tonbridge.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of David Haselden, aged 84, who was reported to have left his home in the town at around 3pm on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

David is white and around five feet and seven inches tall, with a slim build. He has short grey hair and is believed to be wearing hiking boots and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who may have seen David or has any other information is urged to call 999, quoting reference 18-1048.