Police are appealing for information after a collision between a car and a lorry left a man in a critical condition in hospital

The crash happened at 4.35am today at the junction of Liverpool Road and Croston Road in Rufford when a Ford Ka was in a collision with a Volvo HGV.

The driver of the Ka, a 48-year-old man from Manchester, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

The road was closed for around six hours while the incident was dealt with.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0177 of August 18th.