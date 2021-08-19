Dad dies and son, 2, in critical condition after horror crash on the the A267 at Frant

A man has sadly died following a four-vehicle collision which occurred on the A267 at Frant about 11.11am on Wednesday 18 August.

The incident involved a blue Ford Fiesta, a white Renault Master, a silver Toyota Estima and a silver or grey Honda car which failed to stop at the scene.

The Fiesta driver – a 36-year-old man from Dartford, Kent – was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

His son and sole passenger – a two-year-old boy also from Dartford – sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, where he remains in a critical condition.

A section of the road was temporarily closed, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out vital investigative work at the scene.

Police are urging any witnesses – or anyone who may have captured either of the vehicles in the area on dashcam – to email [email protected] quoting Operation Utility.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from the driver of a silver or grey Honda car which failed to stop.