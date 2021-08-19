Officers are appealing for information after a large amount of gold jewellery was stolen from a house in Cheam

Police were called at approximately 10pm on Wednesday, 11 August to reports of a burglary at a residential property in Wrayfield Road.

It was reported to have occurred between 1pm and 9.45pm while the occupants were out of the property.

The suspect forced entry, causing damage to the back door. A quantity of gold jewellery, believed to be valued at approximately £40,000, was stolen.

Officers have carried out enquiries including checking CCTV footage and speaking to neighbours. They are now releasing images of some of the items that were taken.

PC Luca Giannotta, from the local policing team which covers Cheam, said: “While these items are of significant monetary value, they also have a great sentimental value to the victims, who are desperate for the items to be returned.

“I’m asking anyone in the area who has been offered the opportunity to buy such jewellery to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7696/11Aug. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.