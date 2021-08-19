Police investigating a road traffic collision on the B3212, at Watching Place, Batworthy, North Bovey, on Tuesday 17 August are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a Citroen C1 with three occupants in it, at around 6.55pm.

As a result of the collision, one of the occupants was flown to Derriford Hospital where he is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

The other two occupants were taken by ambulance to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Local officers, as well as officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team, attended the scene and conducted a thorough investigation.

The road was fully re-opened at around 11.20pm.

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle prior to the collision that could help the police with their enquiries.

Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0800 of Tuesday 17 August.