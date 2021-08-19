Pictured is the 16 year old who was stabbed to death inside a north London park

First picture of the teenager who died nine days after he was repeatedly stabbed inside a north London park.

The 16-year-old boy was treated inside Lordship Recreation Ground, Tottenham, after being found on 1 August suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died on 10 August. A murder investigation has since been launched.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain on bail, police have said.

The victim’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said.

He added: “We are making progress with our enquiries but we know there are people who witnessed this attack or who have details about what happened and have not yet spoken to us.

“This stabbing happened in the middle of the afternoon when the area would have been busy.”