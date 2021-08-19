Police are asking the public to contact if they have seen 28 year old James (Jamie) Bullock, or know where he is located

Bullock is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a 63-year-old man and his dog on Sunday 15 August in Alvechurch.

Bullock has links to Malvern, Kidderminster and Hollywood.

Officers request that the public remain mindful that this is still an ongoing investigation and ask that you do not speculate at this stage.

If you have any information about where Bullock might be please do not leave this information in the comments section, instead, call us on 999.