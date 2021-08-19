Witnesses are being sought after three cars were damaged in reported collisions in Ashford

It was reported that at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August 2021 a silver Ford Fiesta was travelling along Trinity Road, Ashford when it was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra travelling in the same direction.

It was reported that the same Ford Fiesta was then involved in two more collisions, first with a black Vauxhall Astra on Faversham Road and then a black Ford Mondeo at the junction of Faversham Road and Canterbury Road.

A 25-year-old man from Ashford was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance than a licence, driving without insurance and failing to provide a breath test. He was released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw any of the three collisions, or if they have dashcam footage which might assist enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/148325/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.