Two people have been arrested after a theft from motor vehicle incident in Winchester

Police were called just before 5am today, 18 August, to reports of two men trying car door handles in the Western Road area. Officers attended and conducted a search on two people on Fordingbridge Road. Sunglasses, a phone, and a multi-tool were seized. A 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Winchester, were arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle. The man was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped. They remain in custody at this time. Anyone with information can phone 101 with reference 44210328652.