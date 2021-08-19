Information is sought following a report a woman using a mobility scooter, who was being assisted by a service dog, was harassed by four young people in Sittingbourne

The four individuals, who are described as being males in their mid to late teens, are said to have verbally abused the woman in Bourne Place, off St Michael’s Road, between 8.40pm and 9pm on Monday 16 August 2021.

The suspects are all described as being white and were wearing black tops. Two of the individuals were wearing dark trousers, with another wearing black shorts and the final one wearing grey trousers.

At least one of the individuals was travelling on an e-scooter.

Since the incident, officers have spoken to the victim and also gathered CCTV from a number of sources, with the footage continuing to be reviewed.

As part of enquiries, investigators are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured the suspects on privately held video footage such as dash cameras or CCTV.

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call 01795 419119 quoting 46/150091/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org