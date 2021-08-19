An image has been released in an investigation into damage caused to a badger sett near Canterbury

Off-road motorbikes reportedly rode around woodland near Sturry Road on five dates between June and August 2021, causing damage to the badger sett.

Officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force are investigating possible offences under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 and have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 08-0382.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

More information on wildlife crime can be found here: www.kent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/wc/wildlife-crime/