A man wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife in Leeds has been arrested in Scotland this morning

Mark Barrott, aged 54, was detained by officers from Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am today.

He has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Eileen Barrott, aged 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.

He will be brought back to West Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation.”