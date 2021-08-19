A suspect has appeared in court following a burglary at a pharmacy in Ashford

Kent Police was called after a window at the business in the town’s High Street was damaged at around 4am on Monday 16 August 2021 and medication was stolen.

Following an investigation by Ashford’s Community Safety Unit and Local Policing Teams, Joseph Creasey was charged with burglary on Wednesday 18 August.

Mr Creasey, 36, of Wellesley Road, Ashford, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.