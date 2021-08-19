Man fighting for his life after double shooting in East London

A man is fighting for life after double shooting that took place late on Wednesday in East London.

Armed police rushed to the scene with Paramedics after shots rang out late on Wednesday evening.

A man is his twenties is in a critical condition after being shot a number of times.

An 18 year olds has also received shot in the Upton Park area of Newham but his injuries are not life threatening.

The Met Police confirmed they received reports of a shooting on Raymond Road at around 10.50pm last night.

Police say the two men were both taken to hospital suffering with gunshot injuries.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “One man, aged 20, remains in a critical condition; the injuries for the second man, aged 18, are not life threatening.

“A crime scene remains in place.

“There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7763/18Aug.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.