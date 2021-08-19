Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place in Ryde in the early hours of Sunday morning (15 August)

.Shortly after 2.05am, a 16-year-old boy was approached by a man unknown to him on the corner of Union Street and Cross Street, outside of the Yorkshire Building Society. He was then assaulted causing injuries to his jaw. He was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment and has since been discharged. We would like to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time in connection with this incident. He is described as follows: White Approximately 6foot tall Wearing a white t-shirt and dark bottoms We’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recognises the above description. We appreciate it’s a limited description, but it’s the best we have available at this time. Did you see the incident take place? Perhaps you have CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage of the area at the time? If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference 44210324502.