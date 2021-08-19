Officers investigating a shooting in Camden last weekend in which four people were injured have made a further arrest

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 19 August on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

This follows three other arrests in recent days:

On Wednesday, 18 August, two boys were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery. He was further arrested for possession of a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He was further arrested for possession of a firearm with intent.

On Tuesday, 17 August, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

All four remain in custody.

Officers are investigating after gunshots were discharged into a crowd in Camden shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August.

A large crowd was attending a BBQ in a communal open space in Clarence Gardens, NW1, when up to five unknown males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm injuring four people.

Police, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Four people were taken to a local hospital. They are a 17 year old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28 year old man.

One has since been discharged from hospital. The other three people remain in hospital, and their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

The Specialist Crime North Reactive team is investigating the incident.

Detective Sergeant Val John-Baptiste, of Specialist Crime North, said: “I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.

“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us. We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with footage of the incident and or any information, should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.