A former West Mercia Police officer was today (Wednesday, August 18) found guilty of causing death by careless, or inconsiderate, driving

Jamie Holloway appeared at Worcester Crown Court in relation to the death of Mr David Shaw following a road traffic collision in Worcestershire on 28 May, 2018.

The jury found him not guilty of an original charge of death by dangerous driving.

The collision involved an unmarked police car travelling along the A449 from Worcester to Stourport-on-Severn, responding to an emergency call, and a car driven by Mr Shaw.

Mr Shaw, who lived in Holt Heath, Worcestershire, suffered multiple injuries and tragically passed away on 11 June, 2018.

Following the outcome, West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Shaw at what continues to be an extremely distressing and difficult time for them. I hope today’s verdict can offer them some form of closure.

“I can assure Mr Shaw’s family and communities across West Mercia that we take incidents such as these incredibly seriously and we are committed to taking any learning from this case and embedding it within our organisation.”

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which carried out an independent investigation into the matter. Jamie Holloway has already resigned from West Mercia Police. However, an internal misconduct process will now take place.