Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of an assault in Penzance

Officers investigating the case are keen to identify and speak to the man pictured, as it’s thought they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Police had previously issued an image of a second person they wished to identify. That person has since been identified and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police were called at around 3:48am on Sunday 15th August 2021 following reports that a 40-year-old man had been seriously assaulted in Market Jew Street and had sustained a fracture to the skull and other life-threatening injuries.

It was reported that the victim had been walking in the town centre before being approached by a group made up of adults and children. Following an altercation, the victim was assaulted and forced to the ground where he was then subject to repeated kicks to his body.

The victim was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a stable condition. A 14-year-old boy from Penzance was later arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows the man pictured to contact the police.